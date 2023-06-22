Video
Two children drown in JU pond

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
JU Correspondent

Two children drowned in Jahangirnagar University (JU) pond adjacent to JU Teachers' Club on Wednesday while taking bath.
The deceased were identified as Faruk Hossain, 10, son of university's Engineering office's staff Billal Hossain and Rayhan Ahmed, 8, son of Md Zakir, a resident of Islamnagar area adjacent to the university.

JU Deputy Chief Medical Officer Rizwanur Rahman said that when they were taken to the JU Medical Center, the doctors declared them dead.
JU Chief Security Officer Sudipto Shaheen said, "No case has been filed in this connection so far."

Witnessed said that the children drowned while bathing at the pond at noon. One of the university students has seen their dead bodies floating in the pond and called the National Emergency Service 999 and sought assistance of the fire service to rescue them.

Later, a fire service team rushed to the spot immediately and rescued their bodies.



