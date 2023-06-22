Video
Writ filed to allow import of cattle, meat

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Tuesday seeking directive to the government to allow import of live cattle to meet the demand of sacrificial animals and also permit meat imports to keep its price within the purchasing power of common people.
Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hasan filed the writ petition.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and the Chairman of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) have been made respondents.
The petitioner said that beef is one of the essential foods of the majority of people in Bangladesh. But, the price of beef in the market has increased abnormally and is selling at TK 750 to Tk 850 per kg. Besides, the price is constantly increasing. Beef has already gone beyond the purchasing power of the middle class and the lower income groups.

According to the writ, beef is an importable product as per Import Policy 2021-24. On the other hand, according to Section 12 of 'The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh Order' 1972, it is the legal duty of TCB to ensure the supply of goods to the market by importing to keep the market stable.

But TCB has failed to fulfill its legal duty by not importing live cows and beef. On the other hand, due to the failure of these responsible ministries and organisations, the price of meat has gone beyond the purchasing capacity of the lower and middle incomes people, the petitioner said.


