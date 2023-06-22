Writ filed to allow import of cattle, meat





Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hasan filed the writ petition.



Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and the Chairman of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) have been made respondents.





According to the writ, beef is an importable product as per Import Policy 2021-24. On the other hand, according to Section 12 of 'The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh Order' 1972, it is the legal duty of TCB to ensure the supply of goods to the market by importing to keep the market stable.



But TCB has failed to fulfill its legal duty by not importing live cows and beef. On the other hand, due to the failure of these responsible ministries and organisations, the price of meat has gone beyond the purchasing capacity of the lower and middle incomes people, the petitioner said.



