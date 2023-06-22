Man killed in city road accident







The deceased was identified as Alauddin Molla, a private car driver in Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal district.



The Dhaka-bound bus of 'Nagar Paribahan' hit him around 9:30 am, leaving him injured, said sub-inspector Anwar Hossain of Jatrabari Police Station. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 10:30 am. �UNB

