Take steps to reduce light pollution







Light pollution refers to the excessive or misdirected artificial lighting in urban areas that hampers our ability to observe and appreciate the natural night sky. It is caused by the overuse, poor design, and inefficient placement of artificial lighting, leading to the scattering of light into the atmosphere and creating a bright glow that obscures celestial objects.



The effects of light pollution are numerous and far-reaching. One of the significant impacts is the reduction in visibility of stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Urban areas often experience a "dome" of light that washes out the fainter stars and the Milky Way, depriving people of the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky and hindering astronomical research.

Addressing light pollution requires a combination of awareness, responsible lighting practices, and appropriate regulations. Utilizing energy-efficient lighting technologies, such as LEDs, that are properly shielded and directed downward can minimize light pollution. Implementing lighting ordinances and guidelines can help regulate outdoor lighting, promoting smart lighting practices and reducing unnecessary light spillage.



By taking steps to reduce light pollution, we can not only restore our connection with the natural night sky but also protect wildlife, improve human health, save energy, and create more sustainable and livable cities.



Md Tanshen

Assistant Teacher (English), Bright School, Dulalpur, Shibpur, Narsingdi



Dear SirLight pollution refers to the excessive or misdirected artificial lighting in urban areas that hampers our ability to observe and appreciate the natural night sky. It is caused by the overuse, poor design, and inefficient placement of artificial lighting, leading to the scattering of light into the atmosphere and creating a bright glow that obscures celestial objects.The effects of light pollution are numerous and far-reaching. One of the significant impacts is the reduction in visibility of stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Urban areas often experience a "dome" of light that washes out the fainter stars and the Milky Way, depriving people of the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky and hindering astronomical research.Addressing light pollution requires a combination of awareness, responsible lighting practices, and appropriate regulations. Utilizing energy-efficient lighting technologies, such as LEDs, that are properly shielded and directed downward can minimize light pollution. Implementing lighting ordinances and guidelines can help regulate outdoor lighting, promoting smart lighting practices and reducing unnecessary light spillage.By taking steps to reduce light pollution, we can not only restore our connection with the natural night sky but also protect wildlife, improve human health, save energy, and create more sustainable and livable cities.Md TanshenAssistant Teacher (English), Bright School, Dulalpur, Shibpur, Narsingdi