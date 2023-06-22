Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Take steps to reduce light pollution

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Light pollution refers to the excessive or misdirected artificial lighting in urban areas that hampers our ability to observe and appreciate the natural night sky. It is caused by the overuse, poor design, and inefficient placement of artificial lighting, leading to the scattering of light into the atmosphere and creating a bright glow that obscures celestial objects.

The effects of light pollution are numerous and far-reaching. One of the significant impacts is the reduction in visibility of stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Urban areas often experience a "dome" of light that washes out the fainter stars and the Milky Way, depriving people of the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky and hindering astronomical research.

Addressing light pollution requires a combination of awareness, responsible lighting practices, and appropriate regulations. Utilizing energy-efficient lighting technologies, such as LEDs, that are properly shielded and directed downward can minimize light pollution. Implementing lighting ordinances and guidelines can help regulate outdoor lighting, promoting smart lighting practices and reducing unnecessary light spillage.

By taking steps to reduce light pollution, we can not only restore our connection with the natural night sky but also protect wildlife, improve human health, save energy, and create more sustainable and livable cities.

Md Tanshen
Assistant Teacher (English), Bright School, Dulalpur, Shibpur, Narsingdi


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
It’s a new dawn of trade if Dhaka joins BRICS
Take steps to reduce light pollution
Ensure safe sources of drinking water
Prep for worsening flood situation
Re-start quiz programmes on Thakurgaon Betar
No imminent crisis for rawhide traders
Expose yourself to sunshine to get vitamin ‘D’
Stop murdering our journos


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft