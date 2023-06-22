

China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment



Six US Congressmen in a recent letter to President Joe Biden demanded stricter individual sanctions, banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions.



Interestingly a similar number of European Parliament Members almost at the same time sent a letter to the European Union (EU) seeking its contribution to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections possibly under a poll-time neutral caretaker government in Bangladesh.

They expressed concerns over alleged violation of human rights in Bangladesh, and called for restoring democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh in view of its upcoming general elections.



Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other rights organizations have urged UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix to "publicly voice concerns" about rights abuses by Bangladesh's security forces when he visits the south Asian country later this month.



Lacroix is set to visit Bangladesh from June 25 to 26 at the invitation of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a state guest. In Dhaka, he will attend a conference organized by the ministry.



Bruno Stagno Ugarte, the chief advocacy officer at HRW, in a statement said the security forces of Bangladesh - "in particular, the Rapid Action Battalion"- have long been involved in serious human rights violations.



Earlier on May 24 last, the US imposed visa restrictions against individuals who would undermine democratic election process in Bangladesh through violence. It is believed that the US new visa policy aimed to discourage government officials including the law enforcers from being harsh on the BNP and other parties demanding election under a caretaker government in Bangladesh.



According to analysts BNP believes that it has gained an upper hand with the US commitment of cooperation to head off so called autocracy of the incumbent government of Bangladesh, which in no way would accept the demand for holding elections under a neutral caretaker government.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh government has claimed that the Congressmen's letter to Biden and the Parliament members' letter to EU contained false and misleading information, which alleged that 60 per cent of minority Hindus left the country over the past several years.



Accordingly, 192 prominent Bangladesh-origin US nationals in statement have rebutted the letter of six US Congressmen, who claimed that the minority communities of the country were exposed to intimidation under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's incumbent government.



"We, the undersigned Bangladeshi Americans, request the Congressmen to withdraw the false information from the letter," said the statement of the prominent Bangladeshi Americans comprising minority community leaders, academics and anti-war crimes campaigners,



"Wrong information contained in the US congressmen's letter to the President Joe Biden's administration would not only undermine the credibility of the Congressmen's stance on Bangladesh minority rights but also jeopardize the security and safety of the undersigned Bangladeshi Americans", they said.



The Bangladesh origin US nationals' statement came after Bangladeshi Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist communities and their leaders called as "false and misleading" the Congressmen's letter to Biden, seeking sanctions against the Bangladesh government. The Congressmen signed the letter claiming "since Sheikh Hasina's rise to power; the Hindu population has been halved".



"Sheikh Hasina's government also has persecuted Bangladesh's minority Christian population burning and looting places of worship, jailing pastors, and breaking up families when religious conversion occurs," they claimed.



The Congressmen, all members of House of Representatives, requested urgent action to stop the human rights abuses by the Bangladesh government and give the people of the country the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections scheduled in coming fall.



The Bangladeshi Americans, meanwhile, pointed out that the Congressmen's statement ignored October 2001 post-parliamentary election violence "unleashed against the Hindus by the victor, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami led coalition".



They said the Congressmen's statement also contained fabricated information about the persecution of the Christian population in Bangladesh under the current government".



Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council President Rana Dasgupta, Bangladeshi Christian community's top leader Cardinal Archbishop Patrick D'Rozario, Bangladesh Christian Association President Nirmal Rozario, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation in separate statements rejected the US Congressmen's letter as fabricated.



Bangladesh ministers and government officials said that the rivals of the government have engaged lobbyists to malign the government and to encourage the US and the EU to compel the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to accept the demand for caretaker government to run the national election due in December or January next.



Like the contracted US Congressmen and the European Parliament members, different rights groups mainly the New York - based HRW time to time issues statements asking Bangladesh government to behave properly in order to respect human rights. But in most of the time it mentioned some facts which did not occur in reality, suggesting that the rights group had pecuniary contract to malign the government with fictitious reports.



Like such rights groups there are a number of media including renowned television channels like Aljazeera which whenever scopes come highlights Bangladesh politics and administration with negative attitudes. It maligns the government of Bangladesh consistently and persistently, without projecting facts.



Meanwhile China, which like the US had opposed Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971 against Pakistan, has verbally allied with Bangladesh recently, when Chinese?Foreign?Ministry?Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on June 14 supported Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stance against US sanction.



Sheikh Hasina recently said with oblique reference to the US: "Bangladesh is not afraid of sanctions and she has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning to stop buying anything from countries that impose sanctions on Bangladesh. While turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke not just the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of large part of the international community, especially the developing world, Wang Wenbin said.



China in the context of the current geopolitics, emerges as the lone but strong ally of Bangladesh when the latter's so called tested friend India has become the principal ally of the US in the four-member Quad. The other members of the Quad or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) are Australia and Japan. US sanction of RAB came following Bangladesh's refusal to join Quad in 2022, since then US has been putting all out efforts to discredit Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who by dint of local and international support has long been able to head off challenges posed by the US.



However, Bangladesh has significant investment and assistance from the US, China, Japan and India and it is expected that the strong but separate bilateral economic relations may be a cushion against external pressure on Bangladesh.

The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer





