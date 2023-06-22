Who will validate our election process?







Sanctions: A tool for achieving National Interests of USA: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China and the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States have fuelled their battle for regional control. The long-standing US presence in the Asia-Pacific region and China's developing military power are what define the military conflict between these two countries. Tensions have increased as a result of disagreements over South China Sea territorial claims, Taiwan's status, and regional influence. 'The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework' is also important for the future US economy. In addition, The United States wants Bangladesh to be a member of Quad in order to reduce China's influence in this strategically significant region. To balance China's expanding influence, the US aims to keep its relationships and alliances in the area. For this, the US wants Bangladesh to support its interests in this region. In contrast, Bangladesh's constitution upholds the principle of "friendship to all, malice towards none," and Bangladesh has no desire to join any military coalition. Bangladesh is threatened with sanctions from superpowers like the US for these different reasons, forcing it to respond in accordance with their demands.



Moreover, U.S. sanctions haven't succeeded in bringing about political change anywhere, from Myanmar and Iran to Belarus and Cuba. Sanctions spearheaded by the United States are becoming less and less effective due to the relative decrease of American influence and the gradual transfer of power from the West to the East. However, sanctions continue to be a desirable option for American officials given that the West still dominates the world's financial system, and the dollar continues to be the major reserve currency. However, some critics contend that sanctions are often ineffective and even damaging.

Sanctions may also have unintended consequences, such as extending authoritarian regimes, inflicting suffering on people, and making economic hardship for average person. However, punishing foreign leaders usually only has symbolic value and undermines diplomatic efforts. Apart from this, a negotiated solution may be said to be more difficult to reach as a result of sanctions. Moreover, no democratic system is flawless, even general election of the USA in 2020 was criticised by the Republican Party. Donald Trump, the ex-president of the USA, has refused to concede the election result and claimed voter fraud.



Constitutional Guidelines for Proper Election in Bangladesh: The People's Republic of Bangladesh's constitution, in article 118, authorizes the formation of an independent election commission with the aim of holding free and fair elections, including parliamentary election. In addition, no other branch of government has any authority over the Commission. This guarantees the commission's ability to fulfil its obligations without hindrance. Moreover, public scrutiny of the entire electoral process is allowed. This contributes to a fair and free election process.



Caretaker Government: A distant past: In 2011, the 15th constitutional amendment was initiated by the Awami League-led government of Bangladesh. The amendment ended the practice of caretaker governments and brought back the requirement that general elections be held under the direction of the Election Commission. The desire to facilitate a seamless transition to democracy and worries about its potential for abuse were the main factors behind the decision. Since the caretaker government system was abolished, Bangladesh has successfully conducted every general election under the direction of the Election Commission, with the elected government carrying on functions as usual during the election period.



Steps by government of Bangladesh to hold Free and Fair Parliamentary election: A number of measures have been taken by the Bangladeshi government, which is led by the Awami League, to ensure a free and fair 12th national election. These consist of:



Election Commission (EC) reform: A new EC that the government has established is thought to be more independent than prior commissioners. The new commission has also made several improvements to the election process, including expanding the number of polling places and simplifying the voter registration procedure. Additionally, the Election Commission Act, 2022 was passed by the government.



Appointment of Election Commissioners: The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners are chosen by the government based on a consultative procedure involving multiple stakeholders. The selection procedure has made the EC more credible to the people of Bangladesh and international community.



Ensuring freedom of speech and assembly: The government has promised to respect the right of all political parties to freely conduct their campaigns and rallies. The government has allowed reporters to cover the election without worries.



International observers: To oversee the election, the government has invited foreign observers for election. This will support the participation, freedom, and fairness of the election.



Granting the EC autonomy: Elections are conducted independently by the EC. As a result, the EC is not subject to governmental control and is free to make decisions without being unduly influenced by the executive branch. It gives the Election Commission the freedom to decide independently about electoral procedures, staffing, budgetary allocation, and other administrative issues.



Voter Verification: The administration has taken steps to enhance the voter registration and identity check procedures. With these actions, we hope to prevent election fraud, increase inclusivity, and guarantee the accuracy and integrity of the voter list. To increase the legitimacy of the voting roll, policies including biometric registration, national ID cards, and voter verification using digital platforms have been established.



Why should the legitimization of election be done by the citizens of a state?



The citizens of a nation should determine the legitimacy of its democratic election process in the first place. The right of voters to elect their representatives and leaders through a fair and transparent electoral process is a crucial component of democratic governance.



It is crucial for a number of reasons that the citizens of a democratic nation recognize elections as legitimate. It first makes sure that the public can hold the government accountable. The people are essentially endorsing the administration and its policies when they declare an election to be legitimate. This helps to avoid corruption and the abuse of power by giving the administration a mandate to rule. Second, the legitimacy of elections contributes to a nation's stability and cohesion.



People are more likely to accept election outcomes even if they do not support their chosen candidate when they feel that their votes count, and that the government is legitimate. This feeling lessens the likelihood of instability and civil upheaval. Third, the promotion of democracy and human rights is aided by the legitimacy of elections. People are more likely to enjoy fundamental liberties like freedom of speech, assembly, and association when they have a proper voting power. This promotes the development of a society that is just and fair.



To conclude, it can be said that the government of Bangladesh and Election commission are highly committed to holding a free and fair parliamentary election. The citizens of Bangladesh are politically conscious, and they are enough prepared to legitimize their parliamentary elections.



The government and citizens of Bangladesh will not tolerate any manipulation in election process by any countries in the name of sanctions. The U.S. must strike a balance between advancing democracy and upholding national sovereignty, making sure that any involvement is open, responsible, and consistent with the goals and ambitions of the people of the relevant countries.



The writer is a full-time member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB) and Vice-President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh



