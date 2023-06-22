Video
Thursday, 22 June, 2023
Why suicide is rising up  among students?

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Yasir Monon

The rising number of student suicidal cases has become an alarming issue, evoking deep concern. While numerous factors contribute to this distressing phenomenon, academic pressure emerges as a prominent element. Last few weeks ago, a suicidal note from a student was in front of our eyes through social media. That student took the path of suicide only because she couldn't get a chance in a public university. This article explores the connection between academic stress and student suicides to determine the extent to which academic pressure is responsible for these tragic incidents.

The prevalence of academic pressure in students' lives cannot be overlooked. It encompasses the expectations and demands placed on them to achieve academic excellence. Within this context, several factors contribute to the mounting pressure. One of the primary contributors is the highly competitive environment prevalent in educational systems. Students face intense competition and the constant pursuit of success, often resulting in elevated expectations and an overwhelming desire to outperform their peers.

The impact of academic pressure on student suicides can be profound. It significantly affects their mental health, as the relentless pursuit of academic excellence can lead to chronic stress and anxiety. Students often internalize the pressure and develop perfectionistic tendencies, setting unrealistically high standards for themselves. This self-imposed pressure can further contribute to mental health deterioration and increase the risk of suicidal ideation. The continuous burden of academic stress may also trigger feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness, and depression.

In determining the responsibility of academic pressure for student suicides, it is imperative to acknowledge shared responsibility among various stakeholders. Educational institutions should prioritize a balanced approach to education, emphasizing holistic development and placing equal importance on student well-being alongside academic achievement. Parents and guardians also play a vital role in creating a supportive educational environment by balancing support and expectations. Additionally, society must address the broader pressures that contribute to the perpetuation of a high-pressure culture and instead cultivate an environment that prioritizes the well-being of students.

Implementing solutions requires a multifaceted approach. Educational institutions should prioritize mental health support, providing students with readily available resources, counseling services, and stress management programs. A balanced educational system that encourages personal growth, participation in extracurricular activities, and development of life skills alongside academics can help alleviate academic pressure. So, while academic pressure is a significant contributing factor to student suicides, it is essential to consider the multifaceted nature of this issue. Academic pressure alone cannot be solely held responsible, as other factors such as non-academic pressures and pre-existing mental health conditions also come into play. By recognizing the shared responsibility among stakeholders and implementing comprehensive solutions, we can create a supportive and nurturing environment that prioritizes the well-being of students.

To address the issue of academic pressure and its impact on student suicides, it is crucial to implement practical solutions. Here are two fundamental approaches:

Educational institutions should prioritize and enhance mental health resources, counseling services, and stress management programs; this includes providing easily accessible and confidential support for students experiencing academic pressure-related stress, anxiety, or depression. By fostering a supportive environment and offering professional guidance, institutions can help students develop healthy coping mechanisms and address mental health challenges effectively.

Promoting a well-rounded education alleviates academic pressure. Educational institutions should emphasize personal growth, encourage participation in extracurricular activities, and provide opportunities to develop life skills alongside academic pursuits. This approach allows students to explore diverse interests, create social connections, and cultivate a balance in their lives. By recognizing the value of holistic development, institutions can help students thrive academically while maintaining their mental well-being.

By implementing these solutions, educational institutions can create an environment that supports students in managing academic pressure and prioritizes their overall well-being. It is essential to foster a culture that values mental health, provides critical support systems, and promotes a balanced approach to education.

In conclusion, while academic pressure significantly contributes to student suicides, it is essential to understand that it is not the sole cause. By acknowledging the shared responsibility and implementing comprehensive solutions, we can work towards creating a supportive and nurturing environment that values student well-being and helps prevent these tragic incidents.
The writer is a Faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University


