

Sand lifting from Meghna goes unabated at Lalmohan



Using two dredgers, the sand excavation is going on from the river in Mangal Sikdar area under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila. Daily several thousand feet sand is excavated.



According to field sources, this illegal sand lifting has been continuing for the last six months. Sand Mahal has been raised with this excavated sand.

During a recent visit, it was alleged, the illegal sand lifting is being led by one Md Alamgir Sikdar, brother of Dhalinagar Union Chairman Hedayetul Islam Mintu. Using his brother's influence, he has raised sand empire.



Sand lifting causes changing to river direction and breaking to banks. That is why Balu Mahal and Management Act-2010 was enacted to stop sand extraction.



Sand seller of the Balu Mahal near Mangalsikdar Launch Ghat area Md Riaz Mridha said, this is sand of Alamgir Sikdar; this has been lifted from Meghna; this is sand is called local sand; this is sold on per truck basis; and per truck is laden with 150-foot sand and selling at Tk 850. Per foot sand price stands at over Tk 5.5



Accused Md Alamgir Sikdar said, "I have lifted sand one month back. Now it has been stopped. The lifted sand is still unsold."

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tamim Al Yamin said, there is no Balu Mahal at Lalmohan; none can lift sand; if lifted, it is illegal; if any complaint is found, action will be taken.



A project of about Tk 11,000 crore is on-run to prevent erosion by the Meghna River. If sand lifting continues, then it will not be possible to stop the erosion. LALMOHAN, BHOLA, June 21: Sand lifting from submerged char of the Meghna River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district is taking place in a festive manner.Using two dredgers, the sand excavation is going on from the river in Mangal Sikdar area under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila. Daily several thousand feet sand is excavated.According to field sources, this illegal sand lifting has been continuing for the last six months. Sand Mahal has been raised with this excavated sand.During a recent visit, it was alleged, the illegal sand lifting is being led by one Md Alamgir Sikdar, brother of Dhalinagar Union Chairman Hedayetul Islam Mintu. Using his brother's influence, he has raised sand empire.Sand lifting causes changing to river direction and breaking to banks. That is why Balu Mahal and Management Act-2010 was enacted to stop sand extraction.Sand seller of the Balu Mahal near Mangalsikdar Launch Ghat area Md Riaz Mridha said, this is sand of Alamgir Sikdar; this has been lifted from Meghna; this is sand is called local sand; this is sold on per truck basis; and per truck is laden with 150-foot sand and selling at Tk 850. Per foot sand price stands at over Tk 5.5Accused Md Alamgir Sikdar said, "I have lifted sand one month back. Now it has been stopped. The lifted sand is still unsold."Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tamim Al Yamin said, there is no Balu Mahal at Lalmohan; none can lift sand; if lifted, it is illegal; if any complaint is found, action will be taken.A project of about Tk 11,000 crore is on-run to prevent erosion by the Meghna River. If sand lifting continues, then it will not be possible to stop the erosion.