Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:32 PM
Home Countryside

26,775 families get VGF rice

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, June 21: About 26,775 families in Haluaghat Upazila of the district were distributed VGF rice on Monday on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Haluaghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmuda Hasan inaugurated the distribution of 267.750 metric tons of VGF rice in the morning allocated by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mohammad Alal Uddin said each of 26775 helpless families of 12 unions in the upazila were given 10 kg of VGF rice free of cost on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Dhurail Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Waris Uddin Sumon, Dhara UP Chairman Tofail Ahmed Biplab, Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, Amoil UP Chairman Shafikur Rahman, Narail UP Chairman Anwar Hossain Manik,  among others, were also present at that time.


