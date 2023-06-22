Video
Home Countryside

Three get life term in murder cases

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Tuesday and Wednesday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Khulna and Sirajganj.   

KHULNA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a 7-year-old child after raping her in the city on January 22, 2021.

Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Motiur Rahman handed down the verdict in the morning.

The condemned convict is Pritom Rudra, 29, a resident of Banikpara area in the city.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer four more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Ankita Dey, 9, a third grader of Binapani High School, went to play with other children in the afternoon of January 22, 2021, but she did not return home. Her family members started searching for her and filed a general diary with the police station (PS) concerned.

On January 28, police recovered the body of the child from a bathroom of a building in Banikpar,a area after six days of her missing.

Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with the PS in this regard.

Following this, police arrested seven suspects on the same day.

On January 30, the convict confessed his crime before a court of Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarwar Ahmed.

According to his statement, he had to make the child unconscious by hitting on her head as she was screaming during the rape and then, he strangled her to death by a rope and shoestrings.

Later on, he hid the body in the garage space of his building and subsequently buried it in a bathroom of the ground floor.

After investigation, Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman, investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on April 10, 2021. After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Ahaduzzaman confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a woman in Sadar Upazila 2010.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon.

The convicts are Saddam Hossain, 33, son of Haider Ali, a resident of Brahmanganti Village in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila, and Masud alias Nurnabi, 32, son of Hasan Talukder of Khirpota area under Singra Upazila in Natore.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Advocate Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on November 20, 2010, the convicts slaughtered Sheuli Khatun, 23, after taking her in a paddy field in Rajibpur area under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila over a previous enmity with her father.

A case was filed with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this connection. After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.