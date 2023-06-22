Video
Thursday, 22 June, 2023
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Atrai

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent


ATRAI, NAOGAON, June 21: A man was crushed under a train in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The accident took place in Atrai Railway Station under the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Shahinur Islam, 32, son of Abul Hossain, hailed from Dilalpur Village under Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.

Quoting locals, police said Shahinur along with his wife was going to in-law's house in Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat District riding by Uttara Express train.

On the way, Shahinur was crushed under the Dhaka-bound Mitali Express train in the railway station when he was returning to his train after finishing Esha prayers. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Santahar Railway Police Station Moktar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.


