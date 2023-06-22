2,100 farmers get agri-incentives in 4 dists







KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 450 small and marginal farmers in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Department organized the distribution programme at around 10 am.

Rangamati Zilla Parishad Member and Convener of Agriculture Affairs Committee Angsuichhain Chowdhury was present as the chief guest while Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Imran Ahmed presided over the programme.



Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Bappa Mallick conducted the function while Assistant Agriculture Officer Sanjib Ghosh delivered the welcome speech.



Kaptai Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Nasir Uddin, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Marzan Hossain, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Enamul Haque Hazari, former president of Kaptai Press Club Kabir Hossain and its incumbent General Secretary (GS) Jhulan Dutta, among others, were also present during the distribution.



Each of the farmers received 10 kilograms of paddy seeds and DAP fertiliser at that time.



KHAGRACHHARI: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 350 small and marginal farmers in Guimara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



Guimara Upazila administration and Upazila Agriculture Department organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room at around 10 am.



Guimara Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League GS Memong Marma was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raktim Chowdhury in the chair.



Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairmen Jharna Tripura and Kanjari Chowdhury were present there as special guests.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Ankar Biswas, Guimara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nirmal Narayan Tripura, Sindukchari UP Chairman Redak Marma, and Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Sumon Kar, among others, were also present during the distribution.



At that time, 5 kg of Aman seed, 10 kg of DAP, 10 kg of MOP fertiliser were given to each of 350 farmers.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) distributed seeds and fertiliser among 400 poor and marginal farmers of Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.



The distribution programme was held on the Upazila parishad premises in the morning.



According to upazila agriculture officials, each of the farmers got five kilograms of Aman paddy seeds including 10 kg of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10 kg of Muriate of Potash (MoP) free of cost for cultivation of one bigha land.



Chaired by UNO Md Azizur Rahman, the programme was addressed, among others, by Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim, DAE Officer Ali Bhowmik, Bangladesh Rural Development Officer Israt Jahan, and Sub-assistant Plant Protection Officer Md Aktaruzzaman.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Various agricultural materials including Ropa Aman paddy seeds, onion seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 900 small and marginal farmers in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.



These incentives were distributed among the farmers with an initiative of Upazila Agriculture Department on the Upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon.



Baraigram Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miyaji and Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana were present at the programme and handed over these materials to the farmers.



Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said each of 800 farmers of the upazila were given 5 kg of Ropa Aman rice seeds, 10kg of DAP, 10kg MOP fertiliser and 1kg onion seeds, 10kg DAP, 10kg MOP fertiliser while Tk 2,800 in cash were provided to each of 100 farmers.



