Tk 54cr budget announced for Singra

NATORE, June 21: Budget of Tk 53,7,71,813 has been announced for Singra Pourashava in the district for 2023-24 financial year (FY24).Mayor Zannatul Ferdous announced the budget at a meeting held in the hallroom of the Pourashava recently.The budget included revenue income Tk 5,09,15,500 and expenditure Tk 4,89,51,500. The development budget has been fixed at Tk 46,14,50,000. The surplus budget is Tk 2,03,70,313.Among others, Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Singra Upazila AL, was present at the meeting.