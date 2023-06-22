Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 54cr budget announced for Singra

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

NATORE, June 21: Budget of Tk  53,7,71,813 has been announced for Singra Pourashava in the district for 2023-24 financial year (FY24).

Mayor Zannatul Ferdous announced the budget at a meeting held in the hallroom of the Pourashava recently.

The budget included revenue income Tk 5,09,15,500 and expenditure Tk 4,89,51,500. The development budget has been fixed at Tk 46,14,50,000. The surplus budget is Tk 2,03,70,313.

Among others, Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Singra Upazila AL, was present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sand lifting from Meghna goes unabated at Lalmohan
26,775 families get VGF rice
Three get life term in murder cases
Man crushed under train at Atrai
2,100 farmers get agri-incentives in 4 dists
Tk 54cr budget announced for Singra
UP member fined for illegally extracting sand
Lumpy skin disease spreads at Dacope


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft