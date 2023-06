GOPALGANJ, June 21: A mobile court here on Monday fined a union parishad (UP) member Tk 50,000 for illegally extracting sand from a beel in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.



GOPALGANJ, June 21: A mobile court here on Monday fined a union parishad (UP) member Tk 50,000 for illegally extracting sand from a beel in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.Kotalipara Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam conducted the mobile court and fined Akhil Ojha, 40, member of Ward No. 3 under Sadullapur UP and a resident of Konervita Village.Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam said they got informed that the UP member was illegally extracting sand from Konervita area of the upazila. Then they conducted a drive in the area and fined the UP member in the afternoon.