Lumpy skin disease spreads at Dacope





According to local sources, over 100 cows died in different areas of the upazila in the last one month after being infected by this contagious disease. Besides, sheep and goat are also getting infected by PPR (Peste des petits ruminants) virus.

Most cow owners are in a dilemma as they can't collect medicine or vaccine of the deadly disease. It was complained by a good number of cow owners.



LSD disease is characterised by fever, nodules on skin, mucous membranes and internal organs, emaciation, enlarged lymph nodes, and oedema of skin. PPR virus is highly contagious. Infected cows stop eating.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS) and Veterinary Hospital in the upazila, according to the statistics-2022, there are 56,500 cows, 112 buffaloes, 30,250 goats and 16,500 sheep at Dacope.



These diseases appear largely due to drought and in the rainy season. But this time, the diseases have appeared early, said farmers and cow owners.



They complained, despite wide spreading of the disease, DoLS officials are not seen in the field. In a compelling condition, cow owners are treating their infected cows through quacks. And taking this as advantage, these quacks are charging extra money from them by selling counterfeit medicines. Only one/two cows are curing while most are dying. Cows die every day.



More than one cow each of Sindhu Ray, former member of Kailashganj Union, Bijan Ray, Shyamal Mandal, Tushar Gaine, and Sudhir Boidya have died. "We informed DoLS officials of the disease. But they do not come," they further said.



They also said, they are not getting right treatment for their infected cows. This complaint was also made by other farmers and cow owners in Kamnibasia, Khejuria, Bajua and Pankhali areas.



One Akash Saha of Chalna Bazar Launch Station said, every day six/seven dead cows are seen floating on Chunkuri and Poshur rivers. Both river water and ecology are seriously contaminated.



Victim owners are throwing their dead cows into these rivers instead of burying. They asked DoLS officials to stop this.

Upazila DoLS and Veterinary Hospital Officer Dr Bankim Kumar Haldar said, normally this disease is driven by fly and mosquito. LSD has no vaccine, he added.



"There is manpower shortage in our office, having only four officials against granted 11. Posts. There is only one sub-assistant livestock officer, but girl, against granted nine ones. Despite that, we are carrying out our effort. I have asked village quacks for not taking extra money through wrong explanation. Despite that, we are getting complaint. I will take action after inquiry." DACOPE, KHULNA, June 21: Cows are dying from lumpy skin disease (LSD) and foot-disease in Dacope Upazila of the district.According to local sources, over 100 cows died in different areas of the upazila in the last one month after being infected by this contagious disease. Besides, sheep and goat are also getting infected by PPR (Peste des petits ruminants) virus.Most cow owners are in a dilemma as they can't collect medicine or vaccine of the deadly disease. It was complained by a good number of cow owners.LSD disease is characterised by fever, nodules on skin, mucous membranes and internal organs, emaciation, enlarged lymph nodes, and oedema of skin. PPR virus is highly contagious. Infected cows stop eating.According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS) and Veterinary Hospital in the upazila, according to the statistics-2022, there are 56,500 cows, 112 buffaloes, 30,250 goats and 16,500 sheep at Dacope.These diseases appear largely due to drought and in the rainy season. But this time, the diseases have appeared early, said farmers and cow owners.They complained, despite wide spreading of the disease, DoLS officials are not seen in the field. In a compelling condition, cow owners are treating their infected cows through quacks. And taking this as advantage, these quacks are charging extra money from them by selling counterfeit medicines. Only one/two cows are curing while most are dying. Cows die every day.More than one cow each of Sindhu Ray, former member of Kailashganj Union, Bijan Ray, Shyamal Mandal, Tushar Gaine, and Sudhir Boidya have died. "We informed DoLS officials of the disease. But they do not come," they further said.They also said, they are not getting right treatment for their infected cows. This complaint was also made by other farmers and cow owners in Kamnibasia, Khejuria, Bajua and Pankhali areas.One Akash Saha of Chalna Bazar Launch Station said, every day six/seven dead cows are seen floating on Chunkuri and Poshur rivers. Both river water and ecology are seriously contaminated.Victim owners are throwing their dead cows into these rivers instead of burying. They asked DoLS officials to stop this.Upazila DoLS and Veterinary Hospital Officer Dr Bankim Kumar Haldar said, normally this disease is driven by fly and mosquito. LSD has no vaccine, he added."There is manpower shortage in our office, having only four officials against granted 11. Posts. There is only one sub-assistant livestock officer, but girl, against granted nine ones. Despite that, we are carrying out our effort. I have asked village quacks for not taking extra money through wrong explanation. Despite that, we are getting complaint. I will take action after inquiry."