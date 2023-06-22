Road mishaps claim seven lives in seven dists







BOGURA: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



Enraged by the accident, locals vandalized and set fire on the bus.

The incident took place at around 10 am in Gokul Sawmill Port area under the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Badshah, 55, son of late Ahir Uddin, and a resident of Gokul village in the upazila.



According to locals and witnesses, a speeding Rangpur-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus hit Badshah when he was crossing the highway, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, he died on the way to hospital.



The accident made the locals outraged and after hearing the victim's death news, they vandalized the bus and set fire on it.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gobindaganj Highway Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said, being informed, police and fire fighter rushed there and brought the situation under control.



The body was handed over to the deceased family without an autopsy upon their request and police seized the bus and arrested its driver.



Process to file a case in this regard is underway, the OC added.



JOYPURHAT: A man was killed in a road accident at Puranapoil bypass road in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 32, of Birampur of Dinajpur District.



Joypurhat Police Station PS OC Sirajul Islam said, the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into Amirul's bike in Saguna Charmata crossing while he was going to Dinajpur through the area, leaving him dead on the spot.



"Locals recovered 37 bottles of phensedyl from Amirul's proession. It was assuming that he died while smuggling the drugs," the OC added.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Anwar Hossain said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsy.



However are trying to seize the truck and arrested the driver, the SI added.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An elderly woman was killed as a battery-run auto-rickshaw run over her in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.



The accident took place in front of the Upazila Parishad on the Bhaluka-Gafargaon road in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Hasina Khatun, 65, wife of Munsur Sheikh, a resident of Bharadoba Village.



Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Hasina in front of Bhaluka Upazila Parishad in the morning while she was crossing a road, which left her seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Bhaluka PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The accident took place in Kachhemabad area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway under the upazila at around 12:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Tajin Khan, 21, son of Yusuf Ali Khan, a resident of Bhatikhana Jor Mosque area in Barishal City. He was a BBA first year student at Government Barishal College. Besides study, Tajin worked as a salesman.



The deceased's father said Tajin was returning home from Gournadi at noon riding by a motorcycle after completing his work. At that time, a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Dolphin Paribahan' from Dhaka hit his motorcycle in Kachhemabad area, leaving Tajin seriously injured.



Police rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).



Later on, Tajin succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH at around 5 pm while undergoing treatment.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed after her scarf got entangled with the wheel of a van in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 50, of from Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat District.



Inspector (Investigation) of Tungipara PS Jahirul Alam said, Fatema was going to her parental house at Kotalipra riding on the van.



The accident occurred in Kerailkopa area of Tungipara Municipality at around 11 am when her scarf got entangled with the wheel of the van. She was taken to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the Inspector added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the Sonamasjid-Chapainawabganj highway in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The accident took place in Harinagar Bridge area of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased was identified as Arafat, son of Nayeem of Dhorbona Village in the upazila.



According to locals, a speedy truck from Sonamasjid Land Port area ran over Arafat while he along with his mother was crossing the road in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.



