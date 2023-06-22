

Ratha Yatra festival begins in Pabna



Members of the Hindu community different religious bodies including Iskon and temple committees began celebration, organising various programmes.



Thousands of devotees celebrated Ratha Yatra with a colourful procession. In this connection, different temples organized different programmes and partaking of the food to devotees.

Pabna Joykalibari Mondir Committee celebrated the day with different programmes. The day began with the recitation of holy Geeta offered prayer songs to God.



At 5 o'clock a colourful procession was brought out from Radhanagar Rathghor. 85 years old Randhanagar Ratha Yeatra was inaugurated by Biswas Rasel Hossain, Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Rath Yatra while Superintendent Ali Akbar Munsi and Badal Chandra Ghise Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parisad, Pabna, were present at the programme as special guests.

Ratha Yatra is one of the most significant festivals of the Hindu people.



