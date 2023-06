MANDA, NAOGAON, June 21: A teenage brick kiln worker was electrocuted in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



MANDA, NAOGAON, June 21: A teenage brick kiln worker was electrocuted in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam Rocky, 19, a resident of Laloich Sakshinpara Village under Raighati Union in the upazila.According to local sources, the teenager came in contact with an 11,000 volt power line electrical wire while he was working in a brick kiln in Mirpur area under Ganeshpur Union at around 1 pm. He died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station Nur-e-Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.