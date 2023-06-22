Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Cox's Bazar, on Tuesday.

SYLHET: Police recovered the body of a man from Malnicherra Tea Garden in Chowkidekhi area of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Kazi, 34, a resident of Malnicherra Tea Garden area.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport Police Station (PS) Abdul Aziz said locals saw the body in the tea garden in the afternoon when they went there to work and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the death of Shamim Kazi could not be known immediately and investigation is underway in this regard, the SI added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin, 14, daughter of Abdur Rahim, a resident of TnT Adarsha Village under Rajapalang Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Ukhiya Government High School.

It was known that Sharmin lived with her stepmother. On Tuesday morning, she was found dead in the house. The family members informed police that she might have committed suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya PS Sheikh Mohammat Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.


