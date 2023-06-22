Video
China slams Biden for equating Xi to 'dictators'

Russia says Biden calling Xi a \'dictator\' shows US is erratic

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Russia says Biden calling Xi a 'dictator' shows US is erraticBEIJING, June 21: China's foreign ministry on Wednesday slammed comments by US President Joe Biden equating Chinese leader Xi Jinping with "dictators" as an "open political provocation".

Speaking at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, Biden said Xi had been angered over an incident in February when a Chinese balloon -- which Washington says was used for spying -- flew over the United States before being shot down by American military jets.

His comments come just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing aimed at re-establishing lines of communication in order to avoid conflict between the two global powers.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn't know it was there," Biden said.

"I'm serious. That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened."
Beijing's foreign ministry termed Biden's comments as "ridiculous".

"The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a Wednesday briefing.
"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," she added.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden's reference to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a dictator showed US foreign policy was inconsistent and erratic. At a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, Biden discussed a Chinese spy balloon the United States shot down earlier this year, saying Xi had become upset because he hadn't known its location, "a great embarrassment for dictators".

The Kremlin was quick to seize on Biden's remark as a chance to criticise Washington, while underlining its own close ties to Beijing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there was a contradiction between Biden's comment and the efforts of his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to lower tensions with Beijing at a meeting with Xi earlier this week.

"These are very contradictory manifestations of US foreign policy, which speak of a large element of unpredictability," Peskov told reporters.    �AFP, REUTERS


