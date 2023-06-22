Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2023

Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon

Bashundhara becomes title sponsor

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon

Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon

Bangladesh going to face Lebanon, the most powerful opponent in the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023, at 4:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) today (Thursday) in its first match of the tournament.

Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd, a concern of a famous Bangladesh conglomerate Bashundhara Group, became the title sponsor of the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, the biennial international men's football championship for the South Asia region organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Lebanon is the best team in the tournament. It is ranked 99th on the ranking table by FIFA. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is ranked 192nd. A difference of almost 100 ranks is indicating that the Bangladesh boys have less chance to win against such a stronger opponent.

The boys in red and green jerseys have played a practice match and a FIFA international friendly match before the tournament.
 
Bangladesh national football team found a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA, also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons, on 12 June. The boys also registered a 1-0 win over Cambodian rivals in the FIFA international friendly match on 15 June.

The tournament began with a match between Kuwait and Nepal in the afternoon. The arch-enemies Pakistan and India also meet each other in the second match in the evening.

A total of eight teams including two guest teams from another zone, West Asia, are playing the tournament.

The participating teams are Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives from the South Asian zone while Lebanon and Kuwait are from the West Asia zone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon
BOA observes Olympic Day Run tomorrow
Jamal wants at least one point against Lebanon
Cummins sees Australia to thrilling win in Ashes opener
4 more matches of Women's Handball held
National Archery C’ship begins
England bid to derail Australia in Women's Ashes
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner, Haaland fires Norway


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft