

Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon



Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd, a concern of a famous Bangladesh conglomerate Bashundhara Group, became the title sponsor of the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, the biennial international men's football championship for the South Asia region organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).



Lebanon is the best team in the tournament. It is ranked 99th on the ranking table by FIFA. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is ranked 192nd. A difference of almost 100 ranks is indicating that the Bangladesh boys have less chance to win against such a stronger opponent.

The boys in red and green jerseys have played a practice match and a FIFA international friendly match before the tournament.



Bangladesh national football team found a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA, also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons, on 12 June. The boys also registered a 1-0 win over Cambodian rivals in the FIFA international friendly match on 15 June.



The tournament began with a match between Kuwait and Nepal in the afternoon. The arch-enemies Pakistan and India also meet each other in the second match in the evening.



A total of eight teams including two guest teams from another zone, West Asia, are playing the tournament.



The participating teams are Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives from the South Asian zone while Lebanon and Kuwait are from the West Asia zone.



