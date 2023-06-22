BOA observes Olympic Day Run tomorrow

Video
Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is observing Olympic Day Run tomorrow (Friday) across the country as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global program to promote the Olympic movement throughout the world.

IOC aims to establish peace all over the World through Sports. With respect to that aim, the Bangladesh Olympic Association observes the day through different programmes including the Day Run programme.

The programme on the day will begin with hoisting the national flag of the country at the Roller Skating Complex at Paltan in Dhaka.

The athletes, students, people and sports officials will participate in the run which will start at 9:00 am from the Roller Skating complex and will run through the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Dainik Bangla Circle, National Masjeed Baitul Mukarram Complex North Gate, Paltan Circle, and Bangabandhu National Stadium gate no-1 again to the Roller Skating complex.

Syed Shahed Reza, the General Secretary of the BOA will attend the Olympic Day Run programme as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Olympic Association is expecting the participation of at least 7,000 people in the programme throughout the country.

A budget of Taka 1,846,500 is estimated for the day-long programme. Square Food and Beverage Ltd is sponsoring Taka 1,000,000 while Trust Bank is providing Taka 500,000.

In this regard, a press meet held on Wednesday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association at Paltan in Dhaka.



