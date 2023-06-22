Jamal wants at least one point against Lebanon

Video
Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said he will be happy if his team able to snatch one point against strong Lebanon.

Bangladesh will start their eight-nation SAFF Championship campaign when they face strong Lebanon in their opening Group B match scheduled to be held today (Thursday).

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the match live that kicks off at 4 pm (BST) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"We've taken good preparation for the championship ..... tomorrow is the final exam and we want to pass the final exam," Jamal said during the team's practice session on Wednesday held at Karnataka State Football Association.

Off course we want to win against Lebanon but we'll be happy if we able to snatch at least one point against them (Lebanon), the Bangladesh skipper added.

Jamal said: "Lebanon is up in ranking and tough rival we'll be happy with one point but our target is full three points, we know it'll not going to be an easy task because Lebanon is also a tough rival."

The midfielder said Lebanon played four matches in the last twelve days and obviously they are a bit tired now. In this case, we'll take the advantage on the Thursday's match.

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera said although Lebanon is strong rival but his boys would give hundred percent efforts on the field.

The Spanish coach said his team is prepared to snatch at least one point against Lebanon.     �BSS


