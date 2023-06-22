Video
4 more matches of Women's Handball held

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Four more matches of Cute Women's Handball League were held on the second day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city's Paltan.

On the day, Arambagh Krira Sangha beat RN Sports Home by 34-21 goals after leading the first half by 17-13 goals, Dilkusha Sports Club defeated Gofur Beluch Smrity Sangsad by 27-13 goals after dominating the first half by 18-5 goals, Madaripur Handball Training Center outclassed Jamalpur Sports Academy by 41-14 goals after leading the first half by 23-6 goals and Dhaka Mariners Young's Club overpowered Viqarunnisa Noon Sports Club by 46-18 goals after dominating the first half by 25-10 goals.

A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the league, sponsored by Cute, a concern of Mousumi Industries Limited and organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation.

The top two teams from each group will take part in the super four round to be held later stage.

The participating teams are Dhaka Mariner Young's Club, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Viqarunnisa Noon Sports Club, Dilkusha Sporting Club, Madaripur Handball Training Centre, Gofur Beluch Smrity Sangsad, Jamalpur Sports Academy and RN Sports Home.     �BSS


