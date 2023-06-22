National Archery C’ship begins







In the elimination round of recurve women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar team featuring Diya Siddique, Monisha Akter and Sraboni Akter beat Army Archery Club by 6-0 set to win the gold medal.



Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) comprising Famida Sultana Nisho, Mosammat Monira Akter and Umme Ching Marma secured bronze in this event defeating Police Archery Club by 5-1 set.

In the compound men's team event, Border Guard Bangladesh featuring Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Nurul Amin and Kazi Abu Raihan beat Army Archery Club comprising Md. Sohel Rana, Mithu Rahman and Shahriya Arif 216-209 to win gold medal.



Police Archery Club featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Md. Abul Kashem and Vanrum Bom secured bronze in this event beating ASPTS Archery Club which comprised with Aldullah Al Mamun, Md. Robiul Islam and Md. Raihanul Islam 228-199.



In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar featuring Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Umme Solima Bristy beat Army Archery Club comprising Saima Akter Satu, Susmita Bonik and Tania Rima 226-220 to win gold medal. ASPTS Archery Club comprising Jhorna Khatun Juthi Islam and Mosammat Lamia Islam bagged the bronze medal in this event defeating BKSP 227-225. �BSS



The 14th Teer National Archery Championship has begun from on Wednesday at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.In the elimination round of recurve women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar team featuring Diya Siddique, Monisha Akter and Sraboni Akter beat Army Archery Club by 6-0 set to win the gold medal.Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) comprising Famida Sultana Nisho, Mosammat Monira Akter and Umme Ching Marma secured bronze in this event defeating Police Archery Club by 5-1 set.In the compound men's team event, Border Guard Bangladesh featuring Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Nurul Amin and Kazi Abu Raihan beat Army Archery Club comprising Md. Sohel Rana, Mithu Rahman and Shahriya Arif 216-209 to win gold medal.Police Archery Club featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Md. Abul Kashem and Vanrum Bom secured bronze in this event beating ASPTS Archery Club which comprised with Aldullah Al Mamun, Md. Robiul Islam and Md. Raihanul Islam 228-199.In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar featuring Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Umme Solima Bristy beat Army Archery Club comprising Saima Akter Satu, Susmita Bonik and Tania Rima 226-220 to win gold medal. ASPTS Archery Club comprising Jhorna Khatun Juthi Islam and Mosammat Lamia Islam bagged the bronze medal in this event defeating BKSP 227-225. �BSS