Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Archery C’ship begins

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

The 14th Teer National Archery Championship has begun from on Wednesday at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

In the elimination round of recurve women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar team featuring Diya Siddique, Monisha Akter and Sraboni Akter beat Army Archery Club by 6-0 set to win the gold medal.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) comprising Famida Sultana Nisho, Mosammat Monira Akter and Umme Ching Marma secured bronze in this event defeating Police Archery Club by 5-1 set.

In the compound men's team event, Border Guard Bangladesh featuring Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Nurul Amin and Kazi Abu Raihan beat Army Archery Club comprising Md. Sohel Rana, Mithu Rahman and Shahriya Arif 216-209 to win gold medal.

Police Archery Club featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Md. Abul Kashem and Vanrum Bom secured bronze in this event beating ASPTS Archery Club which comprised with Aldullah Al Mamun, Md. Robiul Islam and Md. Raihanul Islam 228-199.

In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar featuring Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Umme Solima Bristy beat Army Archery Club comprising Saima Akter Satu, Susmita Bonik and Tania Rima 226-220 to win gold medal. ASPTS Archery Club comprising Jhorna Khatun Juthi Islam and Mosammat Lamia Islam bagged the bronze medal in this event defeating BKSP 227-225.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon
BOA observes Olympic Day Run tomorrow
Jamal wants at least one point against Lebanon
Cummins sees Australia to thrilling win in Ashes opener
4 more matches of Women's Handball held
National Archery C’ship begins
England bid to derail Australia in Women's Ashes
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner, Haaland fires Norway


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft