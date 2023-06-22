Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England bid to derail Australia in Women's Ashes

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

LONDON, JUNE 21: England will be up against one of the most formidable teams in the history of female sport when they face arch rivals Australia in the women's Ashes series.

Australia's women are cricket world champions in both the 50-over and Twenty20 international formats, while they have enjoyed eight years of unbroken Ashes series success.

Their all-round strength is a particular asset in an Ashes which, unlike the men's equivalent, features all three international formats.

The women will play a lone five-day Test --a change from previous years when a four-day Test was played - at Trent Bridge starting Thursday, as well as three ODIs and three T20s.

The series uses a points system, with a Test victory worth four points, and each ODI and T20 win worth two points.
Australia overwhelmed England 12-4 in the last women's Ashes in 2022.

But they have arrived in England without captain Meg Lanning after the star batter was ruled out with a "medical issue".
Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, whose husband Mitchell Starc is a member of the Australia squad currently contesting the men's Ashes, leads the side in Lanning's absence.

England all-rounder Emma Lamb said last month that Australia were not perfect and that "it is within our reach to beat them", while fast bowler Issy Wong suggested it was a great time to play their old foes. But Australia remain a powerful side, with Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen all proven world-class performers.

"They (Lamb and Wong) made some bold statements coming out here in that last Ashes series and didn't really follow through on any of it," Healy told Code Sports.

"So we'll let them speak and do all the talking."

Healy added: "We know that everybody wants to beat us. It probably is really frustrating that we keep winning all the time, but we love it.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon
BOA observes Olympic Day Run tomorrow
Jamal wants at least one point against Lebanon
Cummins sees Australia to thrilling win in Ashes opener
4 more matches of Women's Handball held
National Archery C’ship begins
England bid to derail Australia in Women's Ashes
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner, Haaland fires Norway


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft