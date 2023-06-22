Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

LONDON, JUNE 21: Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech at Queen's Club on Tuesday as Andy Murray's winning streak on the grass was ended by Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz was playing only his seventh match on grass and his first outside of Wimbledon as he prepares for the third Grand Slam tournament of the season next month.

Rinderknech, ranked 83 in the world, only found out he was playing the Spaniard hours before the match after Frenchman Arthur Fils, Alcaraz's scheduled opponent, withdrew from the tournament.

But the 27-year-old almost stunned world number two before Alcaraz edged through 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in just over two-and-a-half hours.

"It has been a really tough match, he has played four or five matches on the grass and this was my first one," said Alcaraz.
"It was really difficult to adapt my game to the grass. For me it's tough to play here, but Queen's is a tournament I really wanted to play."

Alcaraz was playing his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at the French Open and is hoping to improve once he gets accustomed to the conditions.

"I couldn't play tennis on grass at home but I practised the movement on grass. I practised here a little bit before the tournament and I felt really good, even though it was the first match.

"I would say I'm going to be better in the next round."

Alcaraz will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Murray had been on a 10-game winning streak after winning Challenger Tour events at Surbiton and Nottingham.

But the former world number one found the step up in quality to hard to handle as De Minaur eased to a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Murray had been hoping to rise into the seeds for the Wimbledon draw, but that is now unlikely as he started the week ranked 38 in the world.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh meets Lebanon this afternoon
BOA observes Olympic Day Run tomorrow
Jamal wants at least one point against Lebanon
Cummins sees Australia to thrilling win in Ashes opener
4 more matches of Women's Handball held
National Archery C’ship begins
England bid to derail Australia in Women's Ashes
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner, Haaland fires Norway


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft