Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop







The deposits in the poor's bank accounts dropped to Tk 201.37 crore in June 2022 from Tk 238.84 crore in June 2021. The central bank's financial inclusion programme allows marginalised people to open bank accounts with deposits as low as Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100.



Non-frill bank accounts are available to various groups, including farmers, garment workers, extremely poor people and beneficiaries of social safety net programmes. Students aged under 18 can also open bank accounts with an initial deposit of Tk 100.

These accounts were launched by the central bank to provide a safe place for people to keep their money without any charges. However, the number of bank accounts held by the extreme poor individuals increased only by 0.76 per cent to 35.64 lakh in March 2023 from 35.37 lakh in the previous quarter ended in December 2022. In September 2022, there were 35.54 lakh such accounts.



Bankers said decline in deposits in non-frill bank accounts for the extreme poor was due to rising commodity prices, which had put pressure on the household budgets of low-income families.



According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), overall inflation rate in the country in May hit a decade-high of 9.94 per cent as the prices of daily essentials continued to go up.



The total amount deposited in bank accounts with deposits of Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 slightly increased to Tk 3,619 crore in March 2023 from Tk 3,564.87 crore in December 2022. The amount was Tk 3,436 crore at the end of September 2022.



The number of non-frill accounts rose from 2.61 crore in December 2022 to 2.65 crore in March 2023. These accounts have been recognised as an effective means of expanding financial inclusion for the underserved population.



The cumulative amount of foreign remittances received through these accounts by the end of the reporting quarter reached Tk 578.49 crore. Non-frill accounts have been considered as one of the most effective ways to expand financial inclusion to the underserved segment of population.



Yet, the growth in non-frill accounts needs to be accelerated in order to achieve the goal of National Financial Inclusion Strategies (NFIS-B) where it is targeted to confirm bank accounts for all adults by 2026, according to the Bangladesh Bank's quarterly report on non-frill bank accounts.



Bangladesh Bank has taken financial literacy initiatives since 2014 to bring larger portion of financially excluded population under formal financial services.





