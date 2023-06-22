

ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd



Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, MP, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP attended the event as the chief guest and special guest.



In his speech, Minister Imran Ahmad emphasized on the equal responsibility and partnership of both parties in the public-private partnership and states that The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment is boosting their activities for the expatriates. And as all the benefits of expatriates have started coming to the same platform, the expatriates or expatriates have started getting online services.

Impressed with the success of Ami Probashi, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the app had So many downloads in a very short period, it is incredible! Also, the app is very user-friendly. He said the Ami Probashi App is one of the fastest growing apps in the world right now. And thankfully I haven't found any flaws in this initiative so far.



Also, he expected that the collaboration between ICT Division and Ami Probashi will take the platform forward launching handy features for migrants in near future such as. bank account opening, marketplace, remittance facility etc. He also added that ICT division will work closely with Ami Probashi to deliver more services for aspiring migrants, and fulfilling the dreams of a smart Bangladesh



Public-private partnerships are already reaping the benefits. Already around 5 million users have availed services from the Ami Probashi app. Most importantly, there was no cost to the government as the app was developed on a service charge-based model.



Also, the Honorable Minister added that simplification of the existing system in various processeshave made the services more accessible to the people. The MoEW suggested using BMET numbers to prioritize aspiring migrants by sending registered candidates BMET numbers to Shurokha. At the sole request of the MoEW, Ami Probashi addressed the crying need, in the midst of a pandemic, by registering over a million people. Also this was done at no additional cost.



In addition, as the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment initiated to ensure priority vaccination for migrant workers by sharing their BMET numbers of to "Surokkha" during the pandemic, at the request of the Ministry, realizing the importance of the situation, Ami Probashi has completed the registration of more than a million of migrant workers amid the pandemic. The government did not have to spend any extra money on this too.



During the event, it was hoped that Ami Probashi Limited will contribute more to the country, that is moving forward with the power of youth, with the confident to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.



