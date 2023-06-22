Video
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Mobile Financial Services (MFS), adopted by Bangladeshis across social strata like ducks to water, continue to grow in volume as more and more financial transactions in the country take place over the platform.

The latest statistics on MFS from Bangladesh Bank reveal that Tk1.25 lakh crore was transacted through licensed MFS in April this year. This figure is a record for the volume of monthly transactions, even without the amount transacted over Nagad, which was still offering a similar kind of service in April, but without an MFS license.  

Adding Nagad's amount increases the total transacted in April up to Tk1.54 lakh crore. It means on average Tk 5100 crore everyday was being transacted through this digital platform in April. MFS is growing gradually, the BB report states, with typical understatement.    �UNB
Bangladesh, India to trade using taka, rupee from Sept
A silent revolution is underway, as Bangladesh and India will start using Indian rupee and Bangladeshi taka for trade purposes from September 2023.

At the same time, Bangladesh Bank will introduce a debit card called "Taka Pay Card", through which people can withdraw taka or rupee. People who travel to India will get the facility of paying through this card, said the central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder recently.

He said, people going for treatment, students, and businessmen will benefit from this system and they can avoid using the US dollar.

From September, India and Bangladesh will open LCs for import and export, using the Indian rupee and Bangladeshi taka.
Until now, rupee was converted into dollar, and that was converted again into rupee; the same was done with taka.

As a result, Bangladeshi and Indian citizens were losing at least six percent of rupee or taka. As the new system provides for the direct rupee to taka or taka to rupee conversion, no party will be affected, Bangladesh Bank sources said.

The offer was from the Government of India, and Bangladesh accepted it. This will eliminate use of US dollar from trade and personal travel purposes.    �UNB


