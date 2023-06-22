

US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh



He said the pharmaceutical industries of Bangladesh are producing medicines of international standard, and are exporting medicines at competitive prices to many countries of the world.



The urge was made when President and CEO of Dyadic International Inc, an American biotechnology company, Mark Emalfarb met him at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

A memorandum of understanding on vaccine production will be signed between Essential Drugs Company Ltd of Bangladesh and Dyadic International at the health ministry on Wednesday, according to the foreign ministry.



During the meeting, Dyadic President Emalfarb informed about the initiative to increase Bangladesh's capacity in vaccine production by signing an MoU with the state-owned Essential Drugs Company Ltd.



Momen said that in many countries, including the United States, the production costs and the prices of medicines are very high.



Therefore, he said, the big companies of those countries can take comparative advantage through investment and technology transfer in the pharmaceutical industries of Bangladesh.



Momen thanked Emalfarb for the initiative of collaboration of world-renowned biotechnology company Dyadic with the state-owned Essential Drugs to help increase the capacity of Bangladesh in vaccine production.



