Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan accompanied with Member of Parliament of Chittagong 15 Constituency and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi visited the Korean Export Processing Zone at Anwara in Chattogram on Tuesday.Korean EPZ Corporation Bangladesh Limited President Jahangir Sadat welcomed the guests and gave a presentation on the overall activities of Korean EPZ.Meanwhile, the Saudi ambassador said, 'Bangladesh has set a bright example of economic progress in the world specially in the garment industry sector. He said there have been huge prospects of investment in Bangladesh's garment industry and other sectors. 'IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anwarul Azim Arif, IIUC Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Deen Mohammad, BOT Member and Finance Committee Chairman Prof Engineer Dr Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Qaiser along with senior officials were also accompanied the Ambassador in the tour organized by Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP.