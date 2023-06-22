Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh







Morning doesn't seem to start without a cup of tea for many. But now coffee cups have also started steaming strongly. That means coffee's popularity is brewing fast. And its market is expanding.



Major industrial groups have entered the league to capitalise on this change of food habit. Apart from importing, some of them are also investing on growing coffee locally.

A review of the tea and coffee production and import data showed that the demand for tea in the country has been rising by five per cent every year for a decade. Meanwhile the coffee market has been expanding at a rate of 56 per cent. That means the demand of coffee is growing 11 times more than that of tea. However the tea market is still 53 times bigger than the market of coffee.



The steady coffee market in Bangladesh began holding hands with Swiss multinational food processing company Nestle, who marketed coffee here for the first time back in 1998. Coffee used to be imported randomly before that.



There was a small demand towards the beginning when coffee had just started being marketed here. For example, 139 tonnes of coffee was imported in 2003. As much as 67 per cent of the market was dominated by Nestle at that time and coffee meant instant coffee only.



The coffee market didn't grow that much even in the first decade of this century. And the annual economic growth was around eight per cent. The demand of coffee basically skyrocketed from the next decade. Different varieties of coffee alongside the ins tant coffee added a new dimension to the market.



Industrial entrepreneurs also invested in setting up newer outlets at different places. North End, Gloria Jean's, Crimson Cup, Barista, Bateel and Segafredo are notable among them. Even smaller entrepreneurs opened cafes around the corners. Cafes everywhere seems to be crowded.



Meanwhile, alongside major conglomerates general entrepreneurs are also coming forward in coffee farming. For the import, farming and establishment of selling outlets being paced up simultaneously, there seems to be an upsurge going on in the coffee market.



Import data shows that Bangladesh had imported 264 tonnes of coffee in 2012. Within the difference of a decade, the import rose up to 1,745 tonnes last year. As per that calculation, it can be said that the coffee market has been expanding at an annual rate of 56 per cent on average.



Bangladesh right now imports coffee from about 40 countries around the world. And, eight of the top ten coffee producing countries are on that list. However, 88 per cent of the coffee is coming from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and Vietnam, these five countries.



Following in Nestle's footsteps, more than 250 companies including three major conglomerates are now importing and marketing coffee. Those three major conglomerates are PRAN-RFL, Abul Khair and BEXIMCO.



The demand of tea in the country has been rising up by five per cent every year for a decade now. And the coffee market is expanding at the rate of 56 per cent. Since the market keeps growing bigger, country's major industrial groups are now signing up for coffee.Morning doesn't seem to start without a cup of tea for many. But now coffee cups have also started steaming strongly. That means coffee's popularity is brewing fast. And its market is expanding.Major industrial groups have entered the league to capitalise on this change of food habit. Apart from importing, some of them are also investing on growing coffee locally.A review of the tea and coffee production and import data showed that the demand for tea in the country has been rising by five per cent every year for a decade. Meanwhile the coffee market has been expanding at a rate of 56 per cent. That means the demand of coffee is growing 11 times more than that of tea. However the tea market is still 53 times bigger than the market of coffee.The steady coffee market in Bangladesh began holding hands with Swiss multinational food processing company Nestle, who marketed coffee here for the first time back in 1998. Coffee used to be imported randomly before that.There was a small demand towards the beginning when coffee had just started being marketed here. For example, 139 tonnes of coffee was imported in 2003. As much as 67 per cent of the market was dominated by Nestle at that time and coffee meant instant coffee only.The coffee market didn't grow that much even in the first decade of this century. And the annual economic growth was around eight per cent. The demand of coffee basically skyrocketed from the next decade. Different varieties of coffee alongside the ins tant coffee added a new dimension to the market.Industrial entrepreneurs also invested in setting up newer outlets at different places. North End, Gloria Jean's, Crimson Cup, Barista, Bateel and Segafredo are notable among them. Even smaller entrepreneurs opened cafes around the corners. Cafes everywhere seems to be crowded.Meanwhile, alongside major conglomerates general entrepreneurs are also coming forward in coffee farming. For the import, farming and establishment of selling outlets being paced up simultaneously, there seems to be an upsurge going on in the coffee market.Import data shows that Bangladesh had imported 264 tonnes of coffee in 2012. Within the difference of a decade, the import rose up to 1,745 tonnes last year. As per that calculation, it can be said that the coffee market has been expanding at an annual rate of 56 per cent on average.Bangladesh right now imports coffee from about 40 countries around the world. And, eight of the top ten coffee producing countries are on that list. However, 88 per cent of the coffee is coming from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and Vietnam, these five countries.Following in Nestle's footsteps, more than 250 companies including three major conglomerates are now importing and marketing coffee. Those three major conglomerates are PRAN-RFL, Abul Khair and BEXIMCO.