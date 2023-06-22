IFIL holds Board meeting



The 330th meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Wednesday., with its IFIL Board of Directors Chairman Hossain Mahmud in the chair.Among others, Vice Chairman of the Board K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Mostanser Billa, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting, says a press release.