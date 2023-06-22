Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DPS STS students, teachers visit NASA, MIT, Harvard

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Business Correspondent

DPS STS students, teachers visit NASA, MIT, Harvard

DPS STS students, teachers visit NASA, MIT, Harvard

A group of 58 travelers from DPS STS School Dhaka, including students, parents, and teachers, are currently in the US for an 11-night and 12-day educational program.

A perfect amalgamation of fun and engaging learning, the program includes a visit to the Kennedy Space Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Niagara Falls, and more, DPS STS School Dhaka said in a press release.

A total of 28 students from grades 3 to 10 of DPS STS School Dhaka are participating in this highly challenging, enriching, and engaging program. Apart from students and teachers, DPS STS has also included their parents in the trip.

Educational tours are incredibly enriching for students, allowing them to learn different perspectives, cultures, and ways of life in foreign regions. By participating in an educational tour, students are able to broaden their understanding of the world which, in turn, fosters key skills like independence, problem-solving, and teamwork. Aligning with this philosophy, DPS STS School Dhaka arranged an educational outing to some of the most enthralling destinations in the USA.

First, the travelers have visited MIT and Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, where students will interact with Professors and participate in a robotics workshop. The group then visited the iconic destinations of the US, such as the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Niagara Falls, and many more. The main highlight of this educational tour is the visit to Kennedy Space Center - the heart of NASA for a multi-sensory experience.

The students, parents, and teachers of DPS STS School Dhaka are getting the opportunity to enjoy the culture, food, history, and art of the US through this program. In this regard, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of the DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "During this trip, the DPS STS students, teachers, and parents plan to visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It is going to be a great learning journey for them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft