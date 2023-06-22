

DPS STS students, teachers visit NASA, MIT, Harvard



A perfect amalgamation of fun and engaging learning, the program includes a visit to the Kennedy Space Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Niagara Falls, and more, DPS STS School Dhaka said in a press release.



A total of 28 students from grades 3 to 10 of DPS STS School Dhaka are participating in this highly challenging, enriching, and engaging program. Apart from students and teachers, DPS STS has also included their parents in the trip.

Educational tours are incredibly enriching for students, allowing them to learn different perspectives, cultures, and ways of life in foreign regions. By participating in an educational tour, students are able to broaden their understanding of the world which, in turn, fosters key skills like independence, problem-solving, and teamwork. Aligning with this philosophy, DPS STS School Dhaka arranged an educational outing to some of the most enthralling destinations in the USA.



First, the travelers have visited MIT and Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, where students will interact with Professors and participate in a robotics workshop. The group then visited the iconic destinations of the US, such as the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Niagara Falls, and many more. The main highlight of this educational tour is the visit to Kennedy Space Center - the heart of NASA for a multi-sensory experience.



The students, parents, and teachers of DPS STS School Dhaka are getting the opportunity to enjoy the culture, food, history, and art of the US through this program. In this regard, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of the DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "During this trip, the DPS STS students, teachers, and parents plan to visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It is going to be a great learning journey for them."



