Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad dangles Ek Takar offer on GP mobile recharge

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh, has come up with an "Ek Takar" offer on a recharge to any Grameenphone numbers through its app or by dialling USSD *167#, to encourage people to more and more digital transactions.
 
Customers will get a cashback of BDT 199 on the recharge of BDT 200 to GP prepaid, postpaid, and Skitto numbers through Nagad. The mobile recharges between 5pm and 8pm will be eligible for the cashback offer.

Every hour first 100 rechargers will receive this cashback and the amount will be posted to his or her Nagad number in the next working day, says a press release.

The campaign, which was launched on 19 June, will continue till 25th of this month. A customer can participate in this campaign as many times as they like.

Besides, a user making the highest number of BDT 200-mobile recharge a day will get a smartphone or a tab from Nagad. The winners will be notified through SMS if selected for this special prize, and the list of winners will be published on the official Facebook page of Nagad Limited.

Sadat Adnan Ahmed, chief marketing officer of Nagad, said, "Nagad wants as many people as possible in the country to get used to digital transactions and use mobile money for daily needs like mobile recharge. That is why we have launched this campaign in partnership with Grameenphone. We want to make customers' life easier and more comfortable."

Mentionable, no one from Nagad Limited will ask customers for PIN number or OTP for this campaign or for any other reasons. Additionally, Nagad representatives will never call customers to make any transactions or recharge their mobile numbers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft