Nagad dangles Ek Takar offer on GP mobile recharge







Customers will get a cashback of BDT 199 on the recharge of BDT 200 to GP prepaid, postpaid, and Skitto numbers through Nagad. The mobile recharges between 5pm and 8pm will be eligible for the cashback offer.



Every hour first 100 rechargers will receive this cashback and the amount will be posted to his or her Nagad number in the next working day, says a press release.

The campaign, which was launched on 19 June, will continue till 25th of this month. A customer can participate in this campaign as many times as they like.



Besides, a user making the highest number of BDT 200-mobile recharge a day will get a smartphone or a tab from Nagad. The winners will be notified through SMS if selected for this special prize, and the list of winners will be published on the official Facebook page of Nagad Limited.



Sadat Adnan Ahmed, chief marketing officer of Nagad, said, "Nagad wants as many people as possible in the country to get used to digital transactions and use mobile money for daily needs like mobile recharge. That is why we have launched this campaign in partnership with Grameenphone. We want to make customers' life easier and more comfortable."



Mentionable, no one from Nagad Limited will ask customers for PIN number or OTP for this campaign or for any other reasons. Additionally, Nagad representatives will never call customers to make any transactions or recharge their mobile numbers.



