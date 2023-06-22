Video
Thursday, 22 June, 2023
Business

CISB holds Graduation Ceremony for Grade 12 students

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

CISB holds Graduation Ceremony for Grade 12 students

CISB holds Graduation Ceremony for Grade 12 students

The Canadian International School Bangladesh celebrated its Graduation Ceremony for grade 12 students, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Wednesday.

High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls grace the occasion as Chief Guest along with other high officials. Among others, Angela Dark, Counselor and Senior Trade Commissioner of Canadian High Commission to Bangladesh were also present, says a press release.

Chairman, Mohammad Kamal Uddin, CEO and Vice Chairperson of CISB, Begum Shirin Jahan, and Principal Janice Smales, were attend the occasion as honored guests.

CISB extend their heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students for their remarkable achievements throughout their academic journey. This graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone in their lives and symbolizes the successful completion of their high school education.

The event was filled with inspiring speeches, heartfelt moments, and well-deserved recognition of CISB talented students. It was a joyous celebration of their accomplishments and a reflection of the exceptional education provided by CISB.


