

EBL introduces co-brand credit card with IAB



The exclusive Visa credit card offers unique benefits to IAB members including complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as time to time buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.



The launch ceremony held at IAB office was attended by Dr. Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, President of Institute of Architects, Bangladesh; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards of Eastern Bank Limited among others, says a press release.

The card will be available in two variants, Platinum and Signature, both of which will have waived issuance fees. Signature cardholders will be entitled to a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,300 international airport lounges across 120 countries. Additionally, two free supplementary cards can be availed against primary credit card issued. Cardholders will be able to get prompt support through EBL 24x7 call center.



