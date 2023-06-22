Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Grameen Bank starts planting 20 crore trees nationwide

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

Grameen Bank starts planting 20 crore trees nationwide

Grameen Bank starts planting 20 crore trees nationwide

Grameen Bank has inaugurated a program to plant 20 crore trees nationwide in 2023 by planting saplings at its head office premises at Mirpur-2 Dhaka,  on Tuesday.

"Inspired by Bangabandhu's love for trees and expressing solidarity with the initiative taken by the Honorable Prime Minister to tackle the challenges of climate change, Grameen Bank has inaugurated a program to plant 20 crore trees nationwide in 2023 by planting saplings at the head office premises," the bank said in a press release.

On this occasion, Chairman of Grameen Bank Board of Directors Professor Dr. AKM Saiful Majid was present as the chief guest at the event, presided over by Managing Director Md. Mosleh Uddin.

Grameen Board Director Md. Jasim Uddin was present as an honored guest while Deputy Managing Director Md Saiduzzaman Bhuiyan and other executives along with all the officers and employees of Grameen Bank head office were also present at the event.
The program started with National Anthem and recitation of Holy Quran followed by display of an infographic on impacts of climate change.

In the speech of the chief guest, Grameen Bank Board of Directors Chairman Prof. Dr. AKM Saiful Majid said, the role of trees in Bangladesh's dynamic economic development, poverty alleviation, employment generation and environmental protection is undeniable.

"Therefore, as an investment for the environment and ourselves the tree plantation program should be turned into a social movement.

As part of this, Grameen Bank undertook the first large-scale tree plantation program in 2021 on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 46th martyrdom anniversary.

On 15 August 2021, 97 lakh forest and fruit tree saplings were planted across the country in one day and on Sheikh Russell Day along with 14 lakh in one day 94 lakh trees were planted.

Also, 7 crore fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings have been planted on Bangabandhu's birth centenary. In 2021-2022, Grameen Bank planted a total of 18 crore 31 lakh 15 thousand 93 tree saplings nationwide. In 2023, we have undertaken a program to plant 20 crore saplings across the country.

As a part of this, the program of planting 3 crore trees is going on across the country today. Our tree planting will play an effective role in creating a happy and prosperous Bangladesh for future generations by facing the challenges of climate change."

Md. Jasim Uddin said in the context of Bangladesh, the issue of tree plantation is inextricably linked with protecting the balance of the environment. Bangladesh should have 25 percent forest land; Where currently there is forest land of only 16 percent. Awareness should be created among the people about the benefits of plantation, so that they are encouraged to plant trees extensively for personal and social reasons.

In his  speech Md. Mosleh Uddin, Managing Director of Grameen Bank said that Bangabandhu deeply loved the soil, people, environment and nature of Bengal. He called for tree plantation at all levels, carried out coastal afforestation which was an expression of healthy and eco-friendly society.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft