Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:27 PM
BHBFC-AFD hold bilateral meeting on green buildings

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

The Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and France based development partner The Agence Fran�aise de Développement (AFD) held a bilateral meeting recently.

The meeting was held at the BHBFC Bhaban in the capital, said a press release.

The board chairman of the organization, Professor Dr  Md.  Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA was present at the meeting as chief guest.  
BHBFC Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan presided over the meeting.

In the meeting different aspects of financing in constructing affordable and green-featured buildings were discussed.  
AFD Task Team Leader of Financial System Division Marie Rale and Thomas Josselin and AFD Bangladesh Office Project Officer Tamanna Binte Rahman participated in the discussions.


