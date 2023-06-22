itel brings smartphone S23 that changes color in sunlight







itel S23 white edition features a photochromic layer on the rear because of which it automatically changes color from mystery white to dreamy pink under sunlight or UV rays. Its exquisite design and the 3D composite panel ablaze with liveliness and beauty, helps to show your classy style.



Starting at an attractive price of 10,490 Taka, the itel S23 offers exceptional value for its outstanding features and performance, says a press release.

itel S23 comes with 6.6" HD+ water drop display, achieving 91% screen-to-body ratio. Its 90Hz high refresh rate brings an excellent fluent viewing and 120Hz responsive touch rate can give users a more seamless experience when scrolling or playing games.



itel S23 offers two variants that cater to diverse user preferences. The segment-first 8 GB RAM variant, combined with 8GB Memory Fusion, delivers an impressive total of 16GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and efficient storage.



For those seeking a more compact option, itel offers a 4GB RAM variant with 4GB Memory Fusion, resulting in a total of 8GB RAM, providing ample space for apps, media files, and smooth performance. Both variants of the itel S23 come with 128GB of storage, enabling users to store over 30,000 photos along with their favorite apps and media files.



For battery life, the pre-embedded 5000mAh sizable battery, combined with Type-C charging, can support up to 15 hours of social media feeds and 112 hours music playback time.



50MP rear camera allows you to take each image with incredible details, vivid color, and stunning clarity.

itel S23 lies the powerful Tiger 606 Octa-core Processor, guaranteeing smooth gaming performance and a seamless user experience.



