bKash introduces app for sending money automatically





bKash app can now send the money automatically on behalf of millions of customer like Ruma. This innovative 'Auto Pay' feature has been added in bKash app's Send Money service to make the user experience more convenient, says a press release.



The customers who are using Send Money on a regular basis, will no longer need to follow the same process every time. The selected recipient will receive the money automatically on time. This will facilitate the users to avoid the hassle of going through all the steps every time and there is no chance of forgetting or delaying the date.





A customer can enable Auto Pay to multiple numbers and can disable it anytime. Besides, customers will also find the option to enable auto pay on the screen after sending money to anyone. They can send money up to the fixed daily/monthly limit using this service.



Not only Send Money, customers can also enjoy 'Auto Pay' service in paying utility bills automatically. By using 'Auto Pay', every month's selected pre-paid bill can be paid automatically. Like this, more innovative services are being added to the bKash app to make customers' life easier.



bKash app can now send the money automatically on behalf of millions of customer like Ruma. This innovative 'Auto Pay' feature has been added in bKash app's Send Money service to make the user experience more convenient, says a press release.The customers who are using Send Money on a regular basis, will no longer need to follow the same process every time. The selected recipient will receive the money automatically on time. This will facilitate the users to avoid the hassle of going through all the steps every time and there is no chance of forgetting or delaying the date.To avail this service, customers need to go to bKash app's 'My bKash' segment or select 'Auto Pay' from 'bKash Menu' and tap on the 'Enable New Auto Pay' option. Next, customers need to select 'Send Money' and 'bKash Number' and enter the amount and frequency such as every 15 days, every month or every week.A customer can enable Auto Pay to multiple numbers and can disable it anytime. Besides, customers will also find the option to enable auto pay on the screen after sending money to anyone. They can send money up to the fixed daily/monthly limit using this service.Not only Send Money, customers can also enjoy 'Auto Pay' service in paying utility bills automatically. By using 'Auto Pay', every month's selected pre-paid bill can be paid automatically. Like this, more innovative services are being added to the bKash app to make customers' life easier.