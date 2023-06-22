Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash introduces app for sending money automatically

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk


bKash app can now send the money automatically on behalf of millions of customer like Ruma. This innovative 'Auto Pay' feature has been added in bKash app's Send Money service to make the user experience more convenient, says a press release.

The customers who are using Send Money on a regular basis, will no longer need to follow the same process every time. The selected recipient will receive the money automatically on time. This will facilitate the users to avoid the hassle of going through all the steps every time and there is no chance of forgetting or delaying the date.
To avail this service, customers need to go to bKash app's 'My bKash' segment or select 'Auto Pay' from 'bKash Menu' and tap on the 'Enable New Auto Pay' option. Next, customers need to select 'Send Money' and 'bKash Number' and enter the amount and frequency such as every 15 days, every month or every week.

A customer can enable Auto Pay to multiple numbers and can disable it anytime. Besides, customers will also find the option to enable auto pay on the screen after sending money to anyone. They can send money up to the fixed daily/monthly limit using this service.

Not only Send Money, customers can also enjoy 'Auto Pay' service in paying utility bills automatically. By using 'Auto Pay', every month's selected pre-paid bill can be paid automatically. Like this, more innovative services are being added to the bKash app to make customers' life easier.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft