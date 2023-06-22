Video
Banglalink, Novoair to Elevate Customer Experiences

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider, has partnered with Novoair to provide exciting discounts to members of Banglalink Orange Club on Novoair base fares.

Orange Club is Banglalink's exclusive Loyalty Program designed to reward loyal Banglalink customers with a host of special offers from partner brands.

Under the agreement, Banglalink Orange Club members can enjoy a discount of 10% on Novoair base fares. This discount is applicable to all domestic travel within Bangladesh using Novoair, as well as international flights between Dhaka (DAC) and Kolkata (CCU), says a press release.

Orange Club members can enjoy this exciting offer by visiting Novoair outlets. All they need to do is avail the discount by using the MyBL app or by sending the code "BLVQ" to 5678 and show the response at NOVOAIR outlets. This offer is valid until December 31, 2023.

"Banglalink, as a leading Digital Operator, is committed to providing customers with a digital lifestyle backed by the fastest 4G network and a wide range of digital services.

The partnership with Novoair is another significant step in enhancing the value provided to our customers and presents an excellent opportunity for our esteemed Orange Club members to have exciting flying experiences with Novoair", says Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Lifecycle Management Director, Banglalink.

"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Banglalink for providing Orange Club customers with this exciting offer, which, in addition to the discount, will allow customers to enjoy smooth and convenient travel to various destinations offered by Novoair", expresses Mesbahul Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales, Novoair.

Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.


