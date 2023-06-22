Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Community Bank holds board meeting

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Community Bank holds board meeting

Community Bank holds board meeting

The 41st Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on various investment  proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police,  M Khurshid Hossain, BPM(Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion,  Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General (Special Branch), S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, Anti-Terrorism Unit, among others were present.

Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and  Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of  Community Bank were also present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft