

Community Bank holds board meeting



The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd.



During the meeting important decisions were taken on various investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, BPM(Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion, Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General (Special Branch), S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, Anti-Terrorism Unit, among others were present.



Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank were also present in the meeting.



