

Dhaka Bank approves 12pc dividend



Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the Meeting.



Among others, Vice Chairman Amanullah Sarker, Founder Vice Chairman A. T. M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammed Hanif, AmirUllah, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Mirza Yasser Abbas, AmanullahSarker, Jashim Uddin, Rokshana Zaman, Manoara Khandaker, Rakhi Das Gupta and Independent Directors Ahbab Ahmed, Feroz Ahmed, Dr. Mohammad AliTaslim and Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq were present.

Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Shahjahan Miah and a good number of Shareholders also participated in the meeting from Digital Platform.



Besides, the shareholders passed their valuable opinion/comments on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 and on activities of the Bank.



