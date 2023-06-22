Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank approves 12pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank approves 12pc dividend

Dhaka Bank approves 12pc dividend

Dhaka Bank Ltd approved 6.pc cash Dividend and 6 pc stock dividend for the year 2022 at its 28th Annual General Meeting held recently using Digital Platform according to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's directives at Head Office of Dhaka Bank Limited, says a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the Meeting.

Among others, Vice Chairman  Amanullah Sarker, Founder Vice Chairman  A. T. M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors  Reshadur Rahman,  Altaf Hossain Sarker,  Mohammed Hanif,  AmirUllah, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury,  Abdullah Al Ahsan,  Mirza Yasser Abbas,  AmanullahSarker,  Jashim Uddin, Rokshana Zaman, Manoara Khandaker, Rakhi Das Gupta and Independent Directors Ahbab Ahmed,  Feroz Ahmed, Dr. Mohammad AliTaslim and Managing Director and CEO  Emranul Huq were present.

Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Shahjahan Miah and a good number of Shareholders also participated in the meeting from Digital Platform.

Besides, the shareholders passed their valuable opinion/comments on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 and on activities of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft