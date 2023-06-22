

Japan provides 500m yen for BD primary education



The Exchange of Notes, formalizing this agreement, was signed by Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori of Japan to Bangladesh and Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, according to a press release.



Under the agreement, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, and Sharifa Khan also signed a relevant Grant Agreement, solidifying the commitment to the successful implementation of the programme.

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his views on the occasion, stating, "As Bangladesh strives to become a developed country by 2041, it is crucial to not only focus on economic growth but also prioritize the enhancement of the education system to ensure inclusive growth. Education is the key to developing human resources and is vital for the sustainable future of Bangladesh.



I would like to emphasize that PEDP4 has played and will continue to play a crucial role. Japan remains committed to supporting all levels of education in this country."



This grant aid is part of Japan's total contribution of 2 billion yen allocated for PEDP4. It serves as financial support for various initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of the programme, the release also said.



Japan has provided another 500 million yen in grant aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4) as part of Tokyo's continued support for Bangladesh's education sector.The Exchange of Notes, formalizing this agreement, was signed by Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori of Japan to Bangladesh and Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, according to a press release.Under the agreement, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, and Sharifa Khan also signed a relevant Grant Agreement, solidifying the commitment to the successful implementation of the programme.Ambassador IWAMA expressed his views on the occasion, stating, "As Bangladesh strives to become a developed country by 2041, it is crucial to not only focus on economic growth but also prioritize the enhancement of the education system to ensure inclusive growth. Education is the key to developing human resources and is vital for the sustainable future of Bangladesh.I would like to emphasize that PEDP4 has played and will continue to play a crucial role. Japan remains committed to supporting all levels of education in this country."This grant aid is part of Japan's total contribution of 2 billion yen allocated for PEDP4. It serves as financial support for various initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of the programme, the release also said.