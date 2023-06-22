Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 June, 2023, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan provides 500m yen for BD primary education

Published : Thursday, 22 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

Japan provides 500m yen for BD primary education

Japan provides 500m yen for BD primary education

Japan has provided another 500 million yen in grant aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4) as part of Tokyo's continued support for Bangladesh's education sector.

The Exchange of Notes, formalizing this agreement, was signed by Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori of Japan to Bangladesh and Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, and Sharifa Khan also signed a relevant Grant Agreement, solidifying the commitment to the successful implementation of the programme.

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his views on the occasion, stating, "As Bangladesh strives to become a developed country by 2041, it is crucial to not only focus on economic growth but also prioritize the enhancement of the education system to ensure inclusive growth. Education is the key to developing human resources and is vital for the sustainable future of Bangladesh.

I would like to emphasize that PEDP4 has played and will continue to play a crucial role. Japan remains committed to supporting all levels of education in this country."

This grant aid is part of Japan's total contribution of 2 billion yen allocated for PEDP4. It serves as financial support for various initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of the programme, the release also said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in poor’s bank accounts drop
ICT division signs MoU with Ami Probashi Ltd
MFS transactions continue to grow in Bangladesh
CPD joins 2nd strategic dialogue with Indian think tank in Delhi
US urged to import more medicines from Bangladesh
Saudi Ambassador visits Korean EPZ in Ctg
Coffee market expanding significantly in Bangladesh
IFIL holds Board meeting


Latest News
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
Over 50 percent people with hypertension undetected in country
Entire nation now united to see change of govt: Mirza Fakhrul
Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
Most Read News
Petition filed to quash charges framed against Dr Yunus
'If I don't win, I will accept result'
Agents barred from coming polling centres: JaPa candidate
Mayor Liton wins Rajshahi city polls again
'Those who call us vote stealers, are vote robbers'
BNP wants to come to power by selling St. Martin's Island: PM
Bangladesh presents labour sector progress at World of Work Summit: PM
Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years
Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru' EVMs
Two Central Hospital doctors denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft