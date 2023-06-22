BB asks forex dealers to maintain foreign currency accounts







The circular, sent to dealer banks aims at facilitating transactional needs in foreign exchange and streamline the process of foreign investment in the country.



According to the circular, authorized dealers (ADs) are now permitted to retain foreign currency sent by foreign investors for investment purposes in Bangladesh.

In order to comply with regulatory instructions, ADs may open FC accounts in the names of local companies that will issue shares to foreign investors.



The circular further states that, subject to relevant instructions of guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions (GFET), ADs can now open temporary FC accounts in the names of proposed companies or enterprises associated with foreign investors.



These temporary accounts will be used to hold funds remitted from abroad on account of equity, the circular said.



Once the registration process is complete and the business commences operations, funds held in the temporary FC accounts can be transferred to new FC accounts opened in the names of the respective companies. The operational modalities for both cases are outlined in the circular as follows:



ADs will issue a certificate, as per Appendix 5/40 of the GFET, to support the inward remittances. Funds held in the FC accounts can only be used for permissible outward payments related to capital expenditures, including encashment in local currency, Taka.



The tenure of FC accounts will be one year from the date of opening, and the accounts must be closed immediately upon the prescribed time period's expiration, after encashment of any funds held in the accounts.



The circular said that all other instructions in relevant paragraphs as well as those pertaining to foreign investment in Bangladesh, shall remain unchanged.



This circular said it marks a significant step towards simplifying and facilitating foreign investment in the country. By allowing the retention of foreign currency and streamlining the account opening process, the central bank aims to attract more foreign investors.



The circular comes into effect immediately, and market participants are advised to familiarize themselves with the revised guidelines to ensure compliance with the new provisions.



