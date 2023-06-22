

Shipping Ministry honours CPA Chairman



Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Mustafa Kamal and other officials of the Ministry of Shipping were present at the event.



M Sohail was commissioned in the executive branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. After receiving the commission, he participated in various courses in the country and abroad.

He attended War Game Simulation Course from Canada, Naval Staff Course from Defense Services Command and Staff College, Dhaka and Naval Staff Course from Defense Services Staff of India. He also served in the United Nations Mission in Sudan.



He received the OSP and NUP medals from the Navy for outstanding performance in service. He was awarded the Rashtrapati Police Padak (PPM) by the Prime Minister for his outstanding performance.Rear Admiral M Sohail joined Chittagong Port Authority as Chairman on 02 May 2023 and continues to serve.



CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Sohail has received the Purity Award from the Ministry of Shipping recently. The award was presented by the Minister of State for Shipping M Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP in recognition of significant work in the financial year 2022-23.Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Mustafa Kamal and other officials of the Ministry of Shipping were present at the event.M Sohail was commissioned in the executive branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. After receiving the commission, he participated in various courses in the country and abroad.He attended War Game Simulation Course from Canada, Naval Staff Course from Defense Services Command and Staff College, Dhaka and Naval Staff Course from Defense Services Staff of India. He also served in the United Nations Mission in Sudan.He received the OSP and NUP medals from the Navy for outstanding performance in service. He was awarded the Rashtrapati Police Padak (PPM) by the Prime Minister for his outstanding performance.Rear Admiral M Sohail joined Chittagong Port Authority as Chairman on 02 May 2023 and continues to serve.