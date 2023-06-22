

Bangladesh National Insurance okays 20pc cash dividend

Bangladesh National Insurance Company Ltd approved 20pc Cash dividend for its Shareholders for the year 2022. The dividend were approved in its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by using Digital Platform, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.The meeting approved the company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.Mostafa Kamal Chairman of the company presided over the meeting. Among the other members of the Board of Directors' Beauty Akter, Barrister Hasan Rajib Prodhan, Md. Alamgir Hossain Khan, Monjur Md. ShaifulAzam FCMA, Tahmina Binthe Mostafa were present.Besides CEO Mohammad Sana Ullah, CFO SK. Bellal Hossain FCA, Auditor of the Company Kazi Mostafa AlamFCA, A.K.M. AminulHoque FCA, Md. Ferozul Islam, SEVP (F/A) and Company Secretary Md. Masud Rana, were present. Large number of Shareholders attended the meeting.