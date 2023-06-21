No more JSC, JDC exams: Dipu





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday said that there would be no Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations from this year onwards.



"Examinations will be held in students' respective educational institutions. And based on the results, the educational institutions will also give certificates for clearing the exam. However, according to the previous rules, registration should be done with the education board concerned," said the minister.





When asked about the decision, National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) Chairman Prof M Farhadul Islam said that JSC and JDC exams would not be held like board exams as before. Examinations will be held in their respective educational institutions.



Educational institutions will issue certificates based on the results. Continuous assessment and examination will be conducted in educational institutions. Based on this, the results will be announced and certificates will also be given," he said.



However, students have to register in class VIII with the General Education Board, Technical Education Board or Madrasa Education Board. For those who want to join any course after passing the eighth grade, they will need a certificate and registration will be required. That's why the decision about registration has been taken.



The government had earlier cancelled the conventional JSC and JDC exams for class VIII. Apart from this, there will be no JSC, JDC examinations in the new curriculum.

